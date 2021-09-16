Essex principal resigns just a few weeks into the school year

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - The process of hiring an interim principal is underway after a local principal resigns a few weeks into the school year.

The superintendent says Founders Memorial School Principal Matt Melaugh has left.

Beth Cobb says he realized “the position was not a good fit for him and the decision did not come easy.”

The search for a permanent replacement starts in the winter, but Cobb says they’re immediately trying to find someone to lead the school in the meantime.

The Essex Town school serves third to fifth graders.

