Advertisement

Essex principal resigns just a few weeks into the school year

Founders Memorial School
Founders Memorial School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - The process of hiring an interim principal is underway after a local principal resigns a few weeks into the school year.

The superintendent says Founders Memorial School Principal Matt Melaugh has left.

Beth Cobb says he realized “the position was not a good fit for him and the decision did not come easy.”

The search for a permanent replacement starts in the winter, but Cobb says they’re immediately trying to find someone to lead the school in the meantime.

The Essex Town school serves third to fifth graders.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
A motorcyclist is dead and another person is injured following a crash in the town of New Haven.
Vergennes man killed in crash, 1 injured
A handful of bars and restaurants are paying their employees more and divvying up gratuities a...
Some businesses change their tipping practices
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

Back in April we were watching as the Veterinarian industry felt the crunch of the COVID-19...
Vets adapt as they continue to see backlogs in services
Back in April we were watching as the Veterinarian industry felt the crunch of the COVID-19...
Veterinarians continue to see backlog
Investigators are continuing to try to find a New Hampshire woman who disappeared back in 1978.
Crews continue to search Connecticut River for missing woman
Investigators are continuing to try to find a New Hampshire woman who disappeared back in 1978.
Crews continue to search Connecticut River in search of missing woman