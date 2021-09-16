Group readies report on how to cut Vermont’s contributions to climate change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key group tasked with transforming and reducing Vermont’s contributions to climate change is preparing to release a major report by the end of the year.

The Vermont Climate Council, created by last year’s Global Warming Solutions Act, sets strict benchmarks for Vermont in reducing its carbon emissions.

Our first benchmark is coming quickly; we’re required to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to 26% below 2005 levels by 2025.

To do that, the council will recommend specific policies that will then be enacted by the Legislature.

Now, they’re setting up several public hearings to gather ideas of what some of the components should look like.

“I expect Vermonters to talk about building resilience in the communities, adaptation, thinking about how they plan and adjust for that, as well as specific ideas around solutions in how we can cut global warming pollutions,” said Jane Lazorchak, the director of the Global Warming Solutions Act.

You can watch all of the previous public hearings.

The state says they want to hear from as many people as possible because they want the politics they pass to be equitable, as well.

The final report is due on Dec. 1.

