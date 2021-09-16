High school student dies while hiking in White Mountains

NAPLES, Maine (AP) - Officials say a Maine high school student suffered a medical emergency and died on a hiking trip in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the male student died Sunday while a group was hiking on the Slippery Brook Trail.

Approximately 60 Lake Region High School students, or about half the senior class, and several staff members participated in the trip to Baldface Mountain. It’s an annual event for seniors at the school.

