Advertisement

High school student dies while hiking in White Mountains

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Maine (AP) - Officials say a Maine high school student suffered a medical emergency and died on a hiking trip in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the male student died Sunday while a group was hiking on the Slippery Brook Trail.

Approximately 60 Lake Region High School students, or about half the senior class, and several staff members participated in the trip to Baldface Mountain. It’s an annual event for seniors at the school.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
A motorcyclist is dead and another person is injured following a crash in the town of New Haven.
Vergennes man killed in crash, 1 injured
A handful of bars and restaurants are paying their employees more and divvying up gratuities a...
Some businesses change their tipping practices
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

Police: Tenant arrested in NH after landlord killed in Maine
The veterinarian industry continues to feel the crunch of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vets adapt as they continue to see backlogs in services
Back in April we were watching as the Veterinarian industry felt the crunch of the COVID-19...
Veterinarians continue to see backlog
File photo
Essex principal resigns just a few weeks into the school year