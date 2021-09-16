Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say threats between students triggered lockdowns at two South Burlington schools on Thursday.

At least a dozen police officers from multiple agencies surrounded South Burlington High School Thursday afternoon when that school and neighboring Tuttle Middle School went into lockdown.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke says a total of six boys from the two schools were involved in the incident, all juveniles. Burke says three students threatened three others, and there appeared to be a weapon.

No weapon was found.

Burke says no one was injured. He said everyone has been accounted for and there is no threat to the school or public safety at this time.

The chief said they have identified all the students involved and they are being interviewed by police. He said all the students knew each other.

Burke said the situation came to light at about 1:20 p.m. when a student called a parent and told them about the threat. That parent alerted the police.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent David Young said students will be released as usual and not early.

Earlier in the afternoon, both local and state police were at the scene, some with shotguns, and some wearing helmets and ballistic vests. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., some police officers started removing that ballistic gear.

Multiple students inside the building told WCAX News they were locked in their classrooms.

Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School. (WCAX)

Letter sent to South Burlington parents:

Dear Parents/Guardians and Staff,

We want to begin by letting all of you know that all students and staff in the school buildings are safe at this time.

This afternoon, F. H. Tuttle Middle School administration received word that some students were being threatened by other students claiming to be armed. Both F.H. Tuttle Middle School and South Burlington High School immediately went into lockdown and the police were contacted. The South Burlington Police Department and high school administrators are currently investigating.

At this time, the lockdown has been lifted. Students are being asked to remain in their classrooms, but education is continuing.

Student dismissal and busses will run on schedule.

I will provide you with additional information this afternoon.

David Young

Superintendent

