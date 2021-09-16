Local business faces inventory shortages and stolen generator

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a theft in Franklin County and the store owners say the timing couldn’t be worse.

Exit 18 Equipment in Georgia owners say the theft happens as they face a shortage of inventory.

“It just makes you mad,” said co-owner, Brenda Macy.

Brenda was the only one working at Exit 18 Equipment when a $4,600 generator was stolen.

On surveillance video, you can see two people lifting it into the back of a pickup truck.

“He was asking about parts for a four-wheeler we don’t sell, and I made it clear we don’t sell them,” Brenda said. “He walked out and I glanced across the showroom and realized one of our big generators was missing.”

She and her husband, Brett Macy said there’s been petty theft before, but nothing like this. Brett said they’ve been open for about 25 years.

“We’re a small family owned business,” Brett explained. “It’s not like we have a bottomless bank account to replace something like that.”

The showroom at Exit 18 Equipment is typically full, but it’s nearly empty as the business grapples with a delay in getting inventory.

“The price of steel is up by 3x. The price of aluminum doubled,” Brett explained. “They’re having trouble getting help, so no product. To have things walk out the door is not helpful.”

A customer that witnessed the theft followed the suspects all the way to exit 17 on I-89 before losing them.

If you have information police say to give them a call at (802) 524-5993.

