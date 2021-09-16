Advertisement

Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge

By KABB, WOAI Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (KABB/WOAI) - Officials said thousands of migrants have gathered under a bridge along the U.S. southern border.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said thousands of migrants are waiting to be taken into custody under an international bridge.

The bridge connects the Texas city with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the bridge is being used as a temporary staging site because it is a shaded area, which helps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Lozano has asked the Department of Homeland Security to assist with the situation.

Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, tweeted that Border Patrol agents say it could take weeks to process the large group, and thousands more have arrived.

CBP said Border Patrol is sending more agents to assist with the Del Rio area.

Copyright 2021 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
A motorcyclist is dead and another person is injured following a crash in the town of New Haven.
Vergennes man killed in crash, 1 injured
A handful of bars and restaurants are paying their employees more and divvying up gratuities a...
Some businesses change their tipping practices
(Source: Gray News)
Death investigation underway in Killington

Latest News

South Burlington High School
Large police presence at South Burlington High School
The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game,...
Police: Man killed in brawl outside Philly cheesesteak spot
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy, middle class