Advertisement

New Burlington animal rescue focuses on reptiles, small mammals

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new animal rescue in Burlington aims to find new homes for some nontraditional pets.

Safe Haven Critter Rescue started up in November of last year.

Founder Eva Erdogan says she’s been doing animal rehab for years but noticed some gaps.

She says there are no shelters she knows of in Vermont that take in reptiles that people don’t want anymore. Red-eared sliders-- an aquatic turtle-- are a common one.

And she says many shelters that take small mammals like rabbits have a backlog.

“There is a lack of resources here for small mammals, but especially reptiles. There are a few rescues that takes small mammals, but they tend to be very overloaded. And it doesn’t really meet the need of how many animals there are,” Erdogan said.

While she is accepting new foster families, Safe Haven is not taking in new animals right now because of the overwhelming amount of surrender requests.

The available animals are listed on Petfinder and on Safe Haven’s website for people to see.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools
A motorcyclist is dead and another person is injured following a crash in the town of New Haven.
Vergennes man killed in crash, 1 injured
VSP investigators Thursday examine the scene of a fatal shooting off Route 4 in Killington.
Police investigate death of Mt. Holly woman

Latest News

SERVICE
Temporary mail service suspensions frustrate some Williston residents
Afghan refugees are processed inside Hangar 5 at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany...
Scott looks forward to Afghans resettling in Vermont
South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools
CAMP
Burlington takes steps to help ‘manage’ South End homeless encampment
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
3rd lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center