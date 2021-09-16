Advertisement

NH court rejects truck driver’s appeal in crash that killed 7

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has rejected an appeal for a bail hearing for a truck driver who’s been in jail since he was charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019.

Twenty-five-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 29 on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors argued that the judge wasn’t required to hold a bail hearing nor use any specific method to assess Zhukovskyy’s dangerousness. The state Supreme Court agreed, and noted undisputed facts establishing a pattern of reckless behavior. 

