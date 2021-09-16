Advertisement

Police: Tenant arrested in NH after landlord killed in Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Police say the owner of an apartment house in Biddeford, Maine, was fatally shot and a suspect was arrested hours later in New Hampshire.

Officials say the U.S. Marshal Service’s Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested 30-year-old Randal Hennessy, of Biddeford, without incident Tuesday night in Durham, New Hampshire. Biddeford police were alerted to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Police say the victim, 31-year-old Douglas Michaud, of Biddeford, died on the porch.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Michaud had previously tried to get Hennessy evicted. The matter was dismissed and Hennessy remained in the apartment.

