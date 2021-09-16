Researchers survey top issues in Vermont towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermont towns say infrastructure improvements top their wish lists. That’s according to a new survey by the Center for Research on Vermont.

But towns are also concerned about demographics and an aging population, with few young people volunteering and getting involved in politics.

“As the older Vermonters get out of local government there’s going to be a real gap there if we don’t address it and encourage young people to get involved,” lead researcher Charlotte Crum said.

More than half of the officials in towns surveyed are over the age of 60. Just 8% are under 39.

