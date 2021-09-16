Scott looks forward to Afghans resettling in Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott is welcoming the news that 100 Afghan refugees will soon be calling the Green Mountain State home.

The Biden administration is letting the states know how many of the first 37,000 refugees are coming their way. Afghan evacuees go through a homeland security vetting process and health screening. Evacuees who are 12 and older are also required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We need more people in the state. We need more diversity. We want to help those who are coming from war-torn countries. We have a moral obligation to do so. In particular, the Afghans. They have been our partners for over 20 years,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

New Hampshire will also be accepting 100 Afghan refugees in the near future. New York is getting 1,100, though none in our region.

