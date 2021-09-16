Advertisement

Super Senior: Lee Casagrande

Lee Casagrande
Lee Casagrande(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Class is about to start at Pilates by Heidi and Lee Casagrande is instructor Heidi Broome’s star student.

Held at the Saint Johnsbury Unitarian church, Casagrande’s spirit lifts the class of mostly seniors. “Lee is loved by so many,” Broome said.

So with masks off and mats down, it’s time to get busy. “Exhale lower,” Broome instructs. “Reach the arms up and hold them there.”

Pilates is a method of low-impact exercise that focuses on flexibility, core strength, and balance, with an emphasis on breath control.

The Peacham resident has been coming to the class twice a week for the last 20 years. She’s Broome’s longest and oldest member. “I feel like a new person at the end,” Casagrande said.

The class on this day is also a celebration of another sort -- Casagrande is turning a remarkable 90-years-old.

“Thank you for being such an influence to all of us, and I truly love you,” Broome said. Casagrande is more than just her student, she has become more of a mother figure and a role model. “{Her) coming here means so much to me.”

“Actually, I thought -- I wonder if I should ask Heidi not to do the exercises I can’t do, because there are a couple I can’t do anymore,” Casagrande said. “And then I thought, no, it would be good to demonstrate that you can do Pilates at any age. Even if you have to give up on some things, there’s still plenty of things you can do.”

Reporter Joe Carroll: Do you think I should take this class?

Lee Casagrande: Absolutely. You would love it.

That’s debatable. But not in question is Casagrande’s youthful appearance.

Reporter Joe Carroll: She doesn’t look 90 does she?

Heidi Broome: No, she does not.

“If you would like to sing with me, we shall,” Broome suggests to the group. It’s no sweat, as the class celebrates Casagrande’s birthday in the usual way.

“Thank you all for coming out and being so nice to me,” Casagrande said.

It’s far from a stretch to say Cassagrande is an inspiration.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
A motorcyclist is dead and another person is injured following a crash in the town of New Haven.
Vergennes man killed in crash, 1 injured
A handful of bars and restaurants are paying their employees more and divvying up gratuities a...
Some businesses change their tipping practices
(Source: Gray News)
Death investigation underway in Killington

Latest News

covidcases
Vt. health officials blame IT glitch for spike in reported COVID cases
Vt. health officials blame IT glitch on spike in reported COVID cases
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File
NH court rejects truck driver’s appeal in crash that killed 7
Police: Tenant arrested in NH after landlord killed in Maine