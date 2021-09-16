Temporary mail service suspensions frustrate some Williston residents

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mail delivery delays in Williston have residents frustrated. I spoke with some people impacted by the slow delivery and learned more about what’s causing the issue.

“We want to know what’s going on. Why can’t we get our mail?” said Joyce Goodrich of Williston.

Many Williston residents, including Goodrich, have had to wait longer than expected for their mail.

“We haven’t-- or I haven’t had mail since Monday when the Amazon package was supposed to be delivered. A lot of people don’t have their packages since Monday, or their medications, or any mail,” Goodrich said.

Winnie McCormick lives at Williston Place, a 55 and over community experiencing the same issue, and was told that mail could be picked up in person.

“Go to the post office, present your ID, and pick up your mail,” McCormick said. “Some of us here at Williston Place can do that, but a lot can’t. Their walkers, various reasons why they couldn’t go downhill and then uphill to pick up mail.”

In a statement, Steve Doherty of the U.S. Postal Service, said, “Combined with the current low unemployment rate in Vermont, which is hampering our recruitment efforts, this has stretched our resources more than normal.”

Jennifer Olson, the community engagement director at the senior living community, says after complaints from residents, she went to the Williston post office.

“From my understanding, once they get their staffing situation sorted out, then it will be back to normal service. It’s not that they’re never going to be able to deliver again, they just need the staff to be able to do it,” Olson said.

Some people in Williston Place did get their mail Thursday after we started inquiring about it. Others are still waiting.

Olson says service is expected to return to normal as of Sept. 24, if not sooner.

