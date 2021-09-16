Vets adapt as they continue to see backlogs in services

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Back in April, we were watching as the Veterinarian industry felt the crunch of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were backlogged and running on fumes with more pandemic pets in house, but now veterinarians say it still hasn’t gotten better.

Local officials say it’s a national problem, not just a local problem, but even in Vermont, veterinarian practices are hitting different levels of crisis mode at different times.

Others say it’s just a Band-Aid on a larger wound.

“I think treating it like it isn’t a temporary situation is the first step,” said Karen Hart, the practice manager at Lamoille Valley Vet Services.

Pandemic pet care is still being overrun.

“We still continue to have the same issues with staffing, and people still have pets,” said Hart.

Hart says it’s packed schedules and a lot of pets to care for. Pandemic pooches stuck around in homes, and they need care, and as staff retires, leaves, or shifts, finding replacements is only getting harder.

“Knowing that we are operating in crisis mode is also a big part of it. We can’t think we are operating as normal and this is just what its going to be until it gets better,” said Hart.

As the pandemic has progressed, they have adapted, offering things like vaccine clinics for puppies that need shots, but can’t get a full exam right away. Adaptation and patience has been key and many practices are shifting as quick as they can.

“We decided as a team to pivot and make some changes early in the pandemic,” said Erin Preston, the co-owner of Onion River Animal Hospital.

They attempted to get clients to schedule as many as eight weeks in advance, leaving designated time during the week for emergency cases. But they also are attempting doing more over the computer.

“We have implemented an emergency triage service,” said Preston.

It’s through an app and allows owners to speak with a vet to give an immediate professional assessment. This helps a pet owner decide if they need that emergency service, or if it can wait. Preston says they are finding success

“It’s similar to telemedicine, it’s like telehealth,” said Preston.

But while adjustments are helping, they don’t solve long-term problems.

Preston says the pet care industry needs to continue to attract qualified people and offer them realistic wages and benefits, despite a cost jump that could roll onto you.

Hart agrees and adds in the meantime, a reminder, those offering services are moving as fast as they can.

“We are all doing this because we care and we understand you are going to be upset in these situations,” said Hart.

Hart goes on to say no one wants these backlogs to be the case, but anger isn’t the answer, and she hopes people can continue to be understanding in a case-by-case basis.

Preston says she is noticing a slight ease in emergency visits, likely because kids are back in school and adults are heading back to work.

She is optimistic, but also knows COVID is unpredictable and she says they are continuing to try to be ready for anything.

While veterinarians working with house pets like dogs and cats are feeling the pinch, it’s been a little different for large animal vets.

Care was a little steadier in 2020 for Large Animal Medical Associates in Westford but still busy. They attribute that in part to lack of showing of animals.

Now, they are back to packed schedules since events are happening, on top of normal spring babies some are having. Emergency care is still consistent, animals of course can find ways to get hurt, regardless of a pandemic.

Kristin Quimby, the office manager and vet assistant, says try to schedule earlier rather than when something goes wrong.

“The good thing to remember if you are getting a cost for the first time or a sheep or what have you, set up an appointment with your vet, find a vet first of all. And set up an appointment too learn as much as you can from the healthcare side of it, it’ll alleviate a lot of problems, save a lot of heartache, and hopefully vet costs by heading off problems before they happen,” said Quimby.

Another thing they noticed, like many industries, back ordered products like animal medications, gloves, or needles.

