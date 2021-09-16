Vt. health officials blame IT glitch on spike in reported COVID cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials Thursday blamed a possible glitch in COVID test reporting that resulted in the largest single-day case count since the start of the pandemic.

The Vermont Department of Health reported 314 new cases Thursday, far surpassing previous counts last winter. Officials say they are investigating whether an outside vendor IT glitch that delayed the delivery of test results may have impacted the count, as well as previous days’ case counts.

“It is possible – but not confirmed – that we will see older tests come through over the next few days. We are actively working to assess the impacts, monitor the situation, and we will keep the public informed, including providing updated numbers, as we learn more,” health officials said in a statement.

State officials have said over the past two weeks that the overall trend of new COVID cases is falling.

Still, there were 42 people hospitalized as of Thursday with 10 in the ICU. There were also two new deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 294.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.