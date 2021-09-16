BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a stormy day on Wednesday, clouds have cleared out and we ended up with an outstanding day on Thursday. We’ll see a few more clouds over the next few days, but skies should remain mainly dry, and temperatures are expected to warm up a bit as well.

Skies will be partly to mostly clear heading into Friday morning. We’ll see a few clouds throughout the day with the chance of a passing shower over northern New York. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Our best chance of showers will come on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Any shower activity during the day will likely be light or scattered, and should wrap up on Saturday night.

We’ve got a nice stretch of weather on the way heading into next week. Temperatures will be just a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll warm up again heading into the work week with partly to mostly sunny skies through Wednesday and highs heading into the mid to upper 70s. Our next chance of showers will be late in the week, with the chance of some wet weather on Thursday and possibly into Friday.

