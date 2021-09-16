Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Now that Wednesday’s stormy weather is out of here, we will be starting a stretch of very nice weather that is going to last for the rest of summer. Summer officially ends, and fall begins, on Sept. 22 (next Wednesday) at 3:21 PM.

There will be lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in. Humidity will be much more comfortable and temperatures will be running warmer than normal (normal high for Burlington is now 73°).

Friday will also feature mainly sunny skies, although there will be a bit more cloudiness in our far southern & eastern counties.

The only small glitch in the forecast comes late Friday into Saturday when a weak frontal system may bring just a few showers.

After that, it will be back to sunshine and warm temperatures right into the middle of next week.

Enjoy all this MAX Advantage weather that is coming our way! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
A motorcyclist is dead and another person is injured following a crash in the town of New Haven.
Vergennes man killed in crash, 1 injured
A handful of bars and restaurants are paying their employees more and divvying up gratuities a...
Some businesses change their tipping practices
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Wednesday Weathercast
Wednesday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast