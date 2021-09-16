BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Now that Wednesday’s stormy weather is out of here, we will be starting a stretch of very nice weather that is going to last for the rest of summer. Summer officially ends, and fall begins, on Sept. 22 (next Wednesday) at 3:21 PM.

There will be lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in. Humidity will be much more comfortable and temperatures will be running warmer than normal (normal high for Burlington is now 73°).

Friday will also feature mainly sunny skies, although there will be a bit more cloudiness in our far southern & eastern counties.

The only small glitch in the forecast comes late Friday into Saturday when a weak frontal system may bring just a few showers.

After that, it will be back to sunshine and warm temperatures right into the middle of next week.

Enjoy all this MAX Advantage weather that is coming our way! -Gary

