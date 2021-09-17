Advertisement

Bristol, NH, launches high-speed internet service

File photo
File photo(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) - After years of planning, the New Hampshire town of Bristol has launched its new high-speed internet service.

Town Administrator Nicholas Coates says the Bristol Broadband Now network “opens a lot of doors for our business community, enables opportunities like telehealth for residents and creates more learning opportunities for our students.”

The network is the result of planning by the Bristol Economic Development Committee, Coates, and a public-private partnership with eX² Technology LLC of Omaha, Nebraska, which built the physical infrastructure for the fiber optic internet. Hub66, based in Acton, Massachusetts, will provide the internet service to businesses, residents, and municipal buildings in the town of about 3,000 people.

