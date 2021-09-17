Dept. of Public Safety hires mental health director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety has hired its first-ever director of mental health, part of an effort to improve the delivery of mental health services to people who come into contact with the Vermont State Police.

Mourning Fox has more than 25 years of mental health program experience, including four years serving as deputy health commissioner in Vermont.

Darren Perron spoke with Fox about efforts by the Vermont State Police and other law enforcement agencies to include embedded mental health workers in order to de-escalate potentially violent confrontations that have resulted in increased numbers of officer-involved shootings in recent years.

