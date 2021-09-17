Health workers push for booster shots following outbreak at long-term care facility

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A COVID outbreak at a long-term care facility in Windsor has health care workers stressing the need for booster shots to protect the elderly residents who are aging in place.

As Covid cases surge across the region, including among the vaccinated, seniors and others with pre-existing medical conditions are once again in the crosshairs, and that includes the residents at Cedar Hill in Windsor

“Our outbreak is really an outbreak of the vaccinated,” said Patricia Horn, the facility’s executive director.

All but one of the 30 or so nursing home residents at the facility have been vaccinated, along with 85 to 90% of the staff. But back in August, the virus crept into the facility. This is the first outbreak there since January. “Those vaccines waned and the delta variant is stronger than the vaccine,” Horn said.

As noted at the most recent state briefing, Cedar Hill is in the throes of the worst outbreak in a Vermont long-term care facility, with 30 cases among residents and staff. Six other facilities are having an outbreak as well, including two in Vernon.

“The number of cases up a little bit --134 compared to just about 100 cases last week in long-term care facilities.,” said Vt. Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak.

Four residents at Cedar Hill did not survive this wave of cases. “It is a tragedy,” Horn said.

“They are all people that we love, that we love taking care of. So, it is really sad for our staff to lose them,” said nursing director Nina Hines.

Compounding the problem is a shortage of staff. Hines says they are leaning on each other to get through the ordeal. “We have tried to make them as comfortable as possible, do activities in their rooms, keep their minds engaged as much as possible,” she said.

The good news is that current infected residents and staff all appear to be on the mend. But the facility’s executive director says the outbreak is highlighting the need for booster shots. Currently, only people who are immunocompromised are getting them. In the meantime, staff say supporting each other is the best medicine. “This is a very difficult time in all of our lives and we can only get through it if we work together,” Horn said.

At the high of the most recent outbreak, in-person visits were temporarily postponed. However, as more residents recover, those in-person visits outdoors have resumed.

