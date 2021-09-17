Local families observe POW/MIA Recognition Day

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 80,000 American service members remain unaccounted for and are considered missing in action from all of America’s wars.

As part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, friends and family of POWs gathered Friday morning at the Vermont National Guard Library and Museum at Camp Johnson in Colchester to honor World War II veterans who were held captive by the enemy.

Ninety-nine-year-old Richard Hamilton of Marlboro was one of them. His airplane was shot down over Germany when he was 22. He was held captive by the Nazis for 10 months. “You go out into the world and we find ourselves the only - there were just two of us there today. And we used to have a whole 40, 50, and they’ve all passed-on,” he said.

The third Friday of September is designated the national day of recognition for the nation’s prisoners of war and missing in action.

