Advertisement

Local families observe POW/MIA Recognition Day

By Lance MacKenzie
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 80,000 American service members remain unaccounted for and are considered missing in action from all of America’s wars.

As part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, friends and family of POWs gathered Friday morning at the Vermont National Guard Library and Museum at Camp Johnson in Colchester to honor World War II veterans who were held captive by the enemy.

Ninety-nine-year-old Richard Hamilton of Marlboro was one of them. His airplane was shot down over Germany when he was 22. He was held captive by the Nazis for 10 months. “You go out into the world and we find ourselves the only - there were just two of us there today. And we used to have a whole 40, 50, and they’ve all passed-on,” he said.

The third Friday of September is designated the national day of recognition for the nation’s prisoners of war and missing in action.

Related Stories:

Vt. National Guard honors local POWs

Super Senior: Richard Hamilton

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools
VSP investigators Thursday examine the scene of a fatal shooting off Route 4 in Killington.
Police investigate death of Mt. Holly woman
VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Vt. health officials say IT glitch to blame for COVID case spike
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray

Latest News

FLIGHT
Afghanistan vet with cancer to take part in season-ending Honor Flight
drivers
School bus driver shortage widespread
vacancy
Housing advocates plead with state officials to extend motel program
HILL
Health workers push for booster shots following outbreak at long-term care facility