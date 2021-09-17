Man dies in multi-car crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A multi-car crash in Waterbury, Thursday closes down a main road for nearly 4 hours.

Vermont State Police say around 2 this afternoon, they responded to the multi-car crash on VT Route 100 near Spruce Haven Road.

Police say a 2018 Hyundai Accent, driven by Robert Hunter, 67, of Columbia, South Carolina was traveling northbound on Route 100 when he crossed over into the southbound lane, crashing into a dump truck, driven by Harold Kittredge, 68 of New Haven.

After the two crashed, both vehicles went into the northbound lane, collided into another vehicle driven by Scott Maier, 36 of Johnson.

Police say Kittredge proceeded southbound in the northbound lane, hitting two more cars, driven by Connor Billado, of Waterbury and Thomas O’Brien, of Williamstown.

O’Brien’s car was then pushed into the car behind him, hitting James Covey, of Barre.

Hunter died on the way to the hospital.

Kittredge was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

