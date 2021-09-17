Advertisement

New Hampshire US representatives urge Canada border opening

File
File(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Associated Press
Sep. 17, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s two members of the U.S. House of Representatives are urging President Joe Biden to reopen the land border between Canada and the United States.

On Friday Democratic U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas sent a letter to the president urging him to allow the safe and responsible reopening of the land border between the two countries to vaccinated, non-essential Canadian travelers. The border was closed to non-essential travel in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month Canada opened its land border to fully vaccinated Americans.

The U.S. order that keeps the border closed is set to expire on Monday. Previously the U.S. has extended the closure. 

