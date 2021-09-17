NH health commissioner targets lawmaker’s misinformation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The head of New Hampshire’s health department on Friday says a Republican lawmaker is spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a meeting of the legislative fiscal committee, Rep. Ken Weyler of Kingston said he has heard from emergency room workers that 90% of those admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 have been vaccinated.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the opposite is true, that 90% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. She told Weyler that his comments were misinformation that contributes to the state’s difficulty in increasing its vaccination rate.

