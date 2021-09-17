Advertisement

NH health commissioner targets lawmaker’s misinformation

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette/File
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette/File
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The head of New Hampshire’s health department on Friday says a Republican lawmaker is spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a meeting of the legislative fiscal committee, Rep. Ken Weyler of Kingston said he has heard from emergency room workers that 90% of those admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 have been vaccinated.  

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the opposite is true, that 90% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. She told Weyler that his comments were misinformation that contributes to the state’s difficulty in increasing its vaccination rate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools
VSP investigators Thursday examine the scene of a fatal shooting off Route 4 in Killington.
Police investigate death of Mt. Holly woman
Vt. health officials say IT glitch to blame for COVID case spike
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Sheldon crash leaves one man dead

Latest News

drivers
School bus driver shortage widespread
vacancy
Housing advocates plead with state officials to extend motel program
HILL
Health workers push for booster shots following outbreak at long-term care facility
The Tunbridge World's Fair opened Thursday and runs through the weekend.
Tunbridge World’s Fair opens for 4-day run
Dept. of Public Safety hires mental health director