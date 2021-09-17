Northeast Street Rod Nationals hits the Expo this weekend

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - There are a lot of antique and classic cars rolling into town and they’re all heading to The 27th Annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals hits the Champlain Valley Expo this weekend.

Participants are excited to be back and visiting with fellow car enthusiasts, especially after the pandemic canceled last year’s event. The event has always been held in Essex Junction. While it is a smaller show -- there are still nearly 1,000 cars expected -- officials say they’re missing hundreds of Canadian car enthusiasts.

Regardless of make or model, everyone comes with something to share. “Everybody has a different take on what they think is special, and so if you look around at any of our shows, it’s a mix of every different kind of car you’ll ever see. Some high-dollar, some not so much, but they’re special to everyone that owns them,” said Mike Adams with the National Street Rod Association.

In addition to the wealth of cars, there are also craft vendors, an exhibit building, music, food, and awards set for Sunday afternoon.

Elissa Borden spoke with Bob Rose, a car enthusiast from Ohio, about his Ford street rod.

