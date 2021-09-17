Advertisement

Northeast Street Rod Nationals hits the Expo this weekend

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - There are a lot of antique and classic cars rolling into town and they’re all heading to The 27th Annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals hits the Champlain Valley Expo this weekend.

Participants are excited to be back and visiting with fellow car enthusiasts, especially after the pandemic canceled last year’s event. The event has always been held in Essex Junction. While it is a smaller show -- there are still nearly 1,000 cars expected -- officials say they’re missing hundreds of Canadian car enthusiasts.

Regardless of make or model, everyone comes with something to share. “Everybody has a different take on what they think is special, and so if you look around at any of our shows, it’s a mix of every different kind of car you’ll ever see. Some high-dollar, some not so much, but they’re special to everyone that owns them,” said Mike Adams with the National Street Rod Association.

In addition to the wealth of cars, there are also craft vendors, an exhibit building, music, food, and awards set for Sunday afternoon.

Elissa Borden spoke with Bob Rose, a car enthusiast from Ohio, about his Ford street rod.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools
VSP investigators Thursday examine the scene of a fatal shooting off Route 4 in Killington.
Police investigate death of Mt. Holly woman
Vt. health officials say IT glitch to blame for COVID case spike
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Sheldon crash leaves one man dead

Latest News

drivers
School bus driver shortage widespread
vacancy
Housing advocates plead with state officials to extend motel program
HILL
Health workers push for booster shots following outbreak at long-term care facility
The Tunbridge World's Fair opened Thursday and runs through the weekend.
Tunbridge World’s Fair opens for 4-day run
Dept. of Public Safety hires mental health director