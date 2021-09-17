Advertisement

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, police said the three women punched the host at Carmine’s on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools
VSP investigators Thursday examine the scene of a fatal shooting off Route 4 in Killington.
Police investigate death of Mt. Holly woman
Vt. health officials say IT glitch to blame for COVID case spike
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Young adult prison suggested for youth center property
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday,...
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
File image
NY to eliminate jail time for most minor parole violations
September 2021 skywatching tips from NASA