Pets with potential: Meet Piper & Lily

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are a pair of four-year-old female dogs named, Piper and Lily.

These cuddly ladies love to snuggle and play. They may seem shy at first, but once they warm up they will be your best friend. If you are looking for a fun duo to take home, Piper and Lily are your girls.

To learn more about these lovely ladies check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

