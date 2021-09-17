Advertisement

Pets with potential: Meet Piper & Lily

By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are a pair of four-year-old female dogs named, Piper and Lily.

These cuddly ladies love to snuggle and play. They may seem shy at first, but once they warm up they will be your best friend. If you are looking for a fun duo to take home, Piper and Lily are your girls.

To learn more about these lovely ladies check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools
VSP investigators Thursday examine the scene of a fatal shooting off Route 4 in Killington.
Police investigate death of Mt. Holly woman
Vt. health officials say IT glitch to blame for COVID case spike
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Sheldon crash leaves one man dead

Latest News

drivers
School bus driver shortage widespread
vacancy
Housing advocates plead with state officials to extend motel program
HILL
Health workers push for booster shots following outbreak at long-term care facility
The Tunbridge World's Fair opened Thursday and runs through the weekend.
Tunbridge World’s Fair opens for 4-day run
Dept. of Public Safety hires mental health director