Private land owners eligible for brownfields funding

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Private landowners will be getting a slice of the millions of dollars in brownfields clean-up funds announced this week.

The Scott administration is allocating $25-million to clean up contaminated sites across the region. Of that, $1 million will go to regional planning commissions for site assessment statewide.

Approximately 70 eligible sites have already been identified to receive support. And it’s not just municipalities receiving the funding.

“While we have a really strong brownfields program, it’s been more prescriptive and it hasn’t necessarily helped private owners who also could really develop these properties and make them an economic engine for their region,” said Vt. Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle.

Applications will be available next week for private landowners who wish to apply for funding. Interested parties should contact the Agency of Commerce and Community development.

