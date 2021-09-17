Advertisement

South Burlington Police, superintendent offer no details on Thursday lockdown

Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School Thursday.
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School Thursday.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington community is looking for answers after the high school and Tuttle Middle School were placed on lockdown for several hours Thursday.

Police say the schools went into lockdown after a parent called 911 after their child told them they saw a video of a student with a weapon in school. They said a total of six boys were involved, all of them students at the high school or the middle school. Police say three students threatened three others. No weapons were located, but the boys were interviewed by detectives.

Several students we spoke to Thursday were visibly shaken, saying a lack of information during the lockdown led to confusion and students texting each other with rumors.

It’s still not clear if any students were ever in any danger, if the threat was real, or if anyone involved has been disciplined or charged. Neither the South Burlington Police nor school officials responded to a request for comments Friday.

Superintendent Young did reach out to families and said he would let them know when he has more information to share.

