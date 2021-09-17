Tunbridge World’s Fair opens for 4-day run

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tunbridge World’s Fair is back in full swing after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic.

The fair is celebrating its 149th year. Like most fairs, there are rides, games, vendors, and of course - food. But agriculture is the star.

4-H is a big component, where kids of all ages can show off their prized animals. We spoke with Dylan Slack of Bethel, the winner of this year’s supreme champion Holstein competition. “Supreme Champion -- it’s kind of big for me. Her mother won it four years ago and I have always wanted to win it again so it means a lot,” Slack said. “I’ve always loved animals, I’m an animal guy. I love to hunt, I love to work with animals. I have a lot of dogs. It’s just fun.”

Blue ribbons are also given out for various vegetables on display. The fair runs through Sunday.

