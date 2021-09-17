Advertisement

UVM goalkeeper is keeping it clean between the posts

Nate Silveira hasn’t allowed a single goal in the early season for the Catamounts
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He’s not perfect, but he is one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

UVM’s Nate Silveira hasn’t allowed a goal through five games played with the Catamounts men’s soccer team this season. He ranks at the top of Division I men’s soccer in save percentage and shutouts, but the one reason what makes Nate so great is that he doesn’t make it easy for goal scorers.

Silveira credits the backline in front of him and knows this is just the start of something special for him and the Catamounts.

“It is nice to get the recognition and be up there with some of the top goalkeepers in the country, but that can all change in one game,” Silveira said. “So, it’s just a matter of sticking to the plan, and playing consistently, and keep moving forward.”

