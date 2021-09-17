Vermont Almanac editors prepare for 2nd edition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new publication last year compiled stories from Vermont farmers, hunters, loggers, writers, photographers, and biologists, wrapping it up in the “Vermont Almanac: Stories from & for the Land.” Now, a second volume is in the works.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vermont Almanac editors Dave Mance and Patrick White about the ongoing effort.

Click here for more information.

Related Story:

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.