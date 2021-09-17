Advertisement

Vermont State Police honored at Statehouse ceremony

VSP Awards ceremony at the Statehouse in Montpelier Friday.
VSP Awards ceremony at the Statehouse in Montpelier Friday.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police held their annual awards ceremony at the Statehouse Friday.

The ceremony honored members of the agency and others for acts of heroism and community service. Officials recognized 37 sworn officers and one civilian who received promotions since the last ceremony in 2019. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

VSP Colonel Matthew Birmingham says that given the work of law enforcement each day, honoring them is just one way of saying thank you.

“It means a lot to us and it means a lot to the families to be able to come here and celebrate together and acknowledge that this is a challenging job. There are many instances of incredible bravery, life-saving efforts. The troopers do amazing work every day and this ceremony acknowledges that work,” he said.

Members of the state police were also joined by Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling.

