Young adult prison suggested for youth center property

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former state official says New Hampshire could solve two problems at once by replacing its youth detention center with two much smaller facilities and using the sprawling juvenile campus to house young adult inmates instead.

Joe Diament served as commissioner of the Department of Youth and Development Services from 2001 to 2004. He is among those offering advice to a legislative committee exploring options for the Sununu Youth Services in Manchester.

The center is slated to close by March 2023. Diament says housing young adults there would reduce crime by getting them away from the influence of older inmates.

