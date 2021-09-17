Young ballerina takes leap to New York City school

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A young Vermonter has some big dreams and even bigger opportunities ahead of her.

The Swanton resident is packing things up in Vermont to move a few hundred miles south of the Railroad City. A small town girl with a chance under some lights

“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a kid,” said Anna Anderson.

The 17-year-old is taking the leap or in this case jet to the Big Apple.

“This is kind of the start of what could take me into a professional ballet career,” said Anderson.

Her destination, the Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis School, which is a feeder to the American Ballet Theatre.

She’ll be one of 22 in her level from around the world. All of this thanks to an early found passion at the age of 10.

“So I saw one of her shows and just fell in love immediately,” said Anderson.

Her younger sister began first, but once she started, she climbed the ladder fast.

“And I said oh, here is this child, and I immediately went up to her mom in the lobby and said, hey she has a lot of talent and potential,” said Maryellen Vickery with The Ballet School of Vermont.

She moved up, more classes per week, and increased demand. She took the new instruction in stride but not without hurdles.

“Almost tragic, and as a coach you’re thinking, am I going to be able to get this person back to health?” said Vickery.

Anderson suffered a few dislocated knees and a full meniscus tear in summer 2017. She questioned if she would dance again but knew ballet was her everything, so she mounted a recovery.

“When she was coming back from that injury, everything I taught was too her knee, to make sure her knees were staying healthy,” said Vickery.

“I’m just so grateful, it really makes me appreciate everything that has happened this year or two even more because I know I could have lost it,” said Anderson.

She’s back and now training like a pro. Just stretching broke a sweat, but you could see it in her eyes that Anna loves the grind

“If you set your mind to something, a lot of times with hard work you can accomplish it,” said Anderson.

That hard work pays off. Now, she has a chance at a dream, and when she makes it, she gets to give it all back.

“No matter what company I end up dancing for, if I even end up dancing for a company which is my goal, it’s a hard thing to do, but that is my dream. I just want to reach people through my dancing, I think that’s my biggest goal,” said Anderson.

Along with ballet, Anna works two jobs. She scoops ice cream at a local Swanton ice cream shop and is an LNA at Saint Albans Health and Rehab.

She also head-started college and will finish her senior year in high school with almost 50 credits from CCV, leaving some time for her time at school in New York.

