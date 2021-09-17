BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The mix of sun and clouds that we saw most of Friday will be back for the first half of the weekend. A weak frontal boundary will bring the chance for some showers with it as well. Most of the day on Saturday will be dry, but we may encounter a couple of showers through the afternoon and into the evening hours. We’ll see some warmer temperatures on Saturday as well, especially over southern Vermont with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Once the front moves through on Saturday night, skies will clear out and temperatures will cool down for Sunday. Sunshine will be back with mostly sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Dry, sunny skies continue on Monday with increasing clouds on Tuesday. Plan on some nice weather for the start of the work week as temperatures warm up into mid to upper 70s.

Our best chance for wet weather next week will be on Wednesday night and Thursday. A cold front will move through with a few more showers for mid week and perhaps a passing thunderstorm on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front and make things feel like Fall as we head into the end of the week. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 60s. Sunshine will return for Friday and into the start of next weekend on Saturday.

