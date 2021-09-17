Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We’ll end the work week on a pretty nice note, with partly sunny skies and just a slight chance for a passing shower or two.

The last weekend of summer will get off to an iffy start. A weak cold front will be swinging through from NW to SE, and that could touch off a passing shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, Saturday will feature a mix of sun & clouds.

After that, a big area of high pressure will build into the northeast, and that will give us a delightful stretch of weather for the rest of summer! Fall begins on Wednesday with the autumnal equinox happening at 3:21 PM. Skies will be mostly sunny & temperatures will be running well above normal. Just a few clouds will mix on on Tuesday into Wednesday. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a frontal system will come through with showers and possible thunderstorms.

Enjoy this last weekend of summer, and all the MAX Advantage weather that we will be getting over the next several days! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools
VSP investigators Thursday examine the scene of a fatal shooting off Route 4 in Killington.
Police investigate death of Mt. Holly woman
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
Vt. health officials say IT glitch to blame for COVID case spike
The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast