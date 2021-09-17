BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We’ll end the work week on a pretty nice note, with partly sunny skies and just a slight chance for a passing shower or two.

The last weekend of summer will get off to an iffy start. A weak cold front will be swinging through from NW to SE, and that could touch off a passing shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, Saturday will feature a mix of sun & clouds.

After that, a big area of high pressure will build into the northeast, and that will give us a delightful stretch of weather for the rest of summer! Fall begins on Wednesday with the autumnal equinox happening at 3:21 PM. Skies will be mostly sunny & temperatures will be running well above normal. Just a few clouds will mix on on Tuesday into Wednesday. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a frontal system will come through with showers and possible thunderstorms.

Enjoy this last weekend of summer, and all the MAX Advantage weather that we will be getting over the next several days! -Gary

