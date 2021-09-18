Barre Opera House reopening next Saturday

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in 18 months, the Barre Opera House is opening its doors.

The Barre Opera House is holding its first show since March 2020 next Saturday, Sept. 25.

Executive Director Dan Casey says when they closed the curtain last year, they had no idea they’d be out for this long. But he says they spent that time renovating the theater and making sure it’s in stellar shape for reopening day.

“We repainted the theater. We replaced these downstairs seats,” Casey said. “We also replaced the rigging system that’s above the stage behind this curtain, some of which dated back to 1899 when the theater was built.”

Casey says if you’re planning to attend any show at the Opera House, you’ll need to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the past 72 hours.

Casey says they’re planning to have about 11 shows this season.

