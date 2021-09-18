Advertisement

Barre Opera House reopening next Saturday

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in 18 months, the Barre Opera House is opening its doors.

The Barre Opera House is holding its first show since March 2020 next Saturday, Sept. 25.

Executive Director Dan Casey says when they closed the curtain last year, they had no idea they’d be out for this long. But he says they spent that time renovating the theater and making sure it’s in stellar shape for reopening day.

“We repainted the theater. We replaced these downstairs seats,” Casey said. “We also replaced the rigging system that’s above the stage behind this curtain, some of which dated back to 1899 when the theater was built.”

Casey says if you’re planning to attend any show at the Opera House, you’ll need to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the past 72 hours.

Casey says they’re planning to have about 11 shows this season.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
South Carolina man dies in 6-car crash in Waterbury
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Sheldon crash leaves one man dead
South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools

Latest News

Alzheimer's Association
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns
Jess has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
What to do, Saturday, Sept. 18
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Saturday, Sept. 18