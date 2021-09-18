Hundreds of runners ascend on the Northeast Kingdom

ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of runners ascended on the Northeast Kingdom this weekend. Saturday is the first ever Island Pond Marathon and Half.

The race is 100% free. There’s no registration fees or anything like that. The whole event was organized in the spirit of giving back.

It was originally supposed to happen in May, to boost the economy between tourism seasons, but got postponed due to COVID-19.

Race weekend in Island Pond kicked off with a concert, a speaker, and race check-in.

“This race and giving back just seemed like a really nice fit for this town,” explained race director, Paul Chambers. He said he was inspired by the Millinocket Marathon, a free race in Maine.

“Island pond is a great recreational asset,” Chambers continued. “We really wanted to find a way to bring people here and a race seemed like a nice way.”

Even before race day, businesses got a taste of the crowd coming through.

“Because everything was cancelled or postponed due to COVID last year, this is the first event a lot of runners were able to come to,” said Jessica Koss, owner of the Kingdom Grille. “Plus in general, I think this brings in a lot of business.”

“We were booked over a year ago. We only have 11 rooms upstairs, so we can’t do much more,” said Rebecca Midthun, assistant bar manager at the Essex House and Tavern. “The campground is booked, across the street is booked. All of Burke is booked and they have 300 rooms, so I’d assume that’s from what’s going on up here.”

Runners from all over also shared in the excitement of such a unique event.

“We have our camper. We’re just looking forward to experiencing some beautiful Vermont,” said Melinda Shehee from Gray, ME. “It’s a gorgeous time of year. It should be awesome.”

Chambers said he’s excited about the turnout and can’t wait to do it again. “Running for a PR is great, but coming to a local town, spending some money, meeting people and local businesses is what it’s about,” he said.

All runners were asked to present a negative COVID test at packet pick-up. They’re also being asked to wear masks at the starting line and being sent out in waves.

While the race is free, runners and spectators are encouraged to donate toward a new community playground.

