More COVID cases at Williston Schools

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston School District is reporting an additional 9 COVID-19 cases at two Williston schools.

The school says the cases are within the Allen Brook and Williston Central School.

The school says the cases are associated with different teams, including Harmony at ABS, Starling Kindergarten at ABS and Equinox at the central school.

The district does say some of the classes that were remote have returned to in-person learning.

This is the letter that was sent to families:

September 17, 2021

Dear Williston Families:

We write today with another update about the status of COVID in the Williston Schools. Since last week’s letter, we have continued to see some positive cases in Allen Brook and Williston Central. We know that in the past we communicated with all families with each occurrence of a new case. However, the increase in cases at this time and the accompanying contact tracing efforts have necessitated a change in that structure. We want to provide the most consistent and accurate information to everyone. In this period of increased activity, the District will continue to update its dashboard and a weekly letter like this one will be sent to all families. We will, of course, notify those that are directly impacted by any positive cases as soon as possible when that is warranted.

Since last Thursday, there have been 9 additional positive cases in the Williston Schools. These cases have been associated with different teams, including Harmony at ABS, Starlings Kindergarten at ABS, and Equinox at WCS. We are happy to report that some of the classes that have been remote have now returned to school. In fact, today marks the first day that all four Harmony classes are back for in-person learning, though we know there are still some students at home and not eligible to return just yet. We also have two classes back in person on Equinox house as of this morning. The decision to transition a class from remote learning to in-person instruction is made when enough students in that class become eligible to return due to negative test results or other criteria that is set by the VT DOH and monitored by our school health professionals. It is always our goal to bring a class back for in-person learning as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we know that a class having to go remote is not the only scenario that will cause a student to have to stay home and quarantine. In fact, we have seen that some students have been in the unfortunate situation of having back-to-back quarantine periods as a result of being identified as close contacts to different cases, having nothing to do with their classroom. Because these students are not part of a class that is receiving remote instruction, they are missing valuable days of learning and important time with their classmates and peers. An example of this could be a student who is identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive because they were at a birthday party together. That student then begins a quarantine period, takes a PCR test on day 7, and awaits the results. Finally, they are cleared to return to school, but three days later find out that they are a close contact of someone who tested positive and sits near them on the bus. This means they must again begin another quarantine period and the cycle starts again. These quarantine periods are a critical measure in reducing the spread of the virus, but we know that these back-to-back scenarios have a serious negative impact on our students and families. We are working with our faculty to develop instructional plans for all students who are out of the building, with a special eye out for those who are experiencing longer quarantines and have not received remote instruction.

We know that some families are interested in evolving mitigation strategies being implemented given the number of positive cases Williston has experienced. Here are some specific updates about enhanced mitigation strategies:

LUNCH:

Starting on Monday, ABS will be implementing outdoor dining. Students who are getting school lunch will walk through the cafeteria line by class, fill up a bag with their selected items, and take it outside to the tent where we have set up some surplus cafeteria tables. Students who brought a lunch from home will go directly outside from their classrooms to the “dining tent”. We will eat outside as often as possible, including in light rain or in cooler temperatures. The alternate bad-weather location will be the cafeteria. Classrooms will not be utilized as a lunch space. Whether under the tent or in the cafeteria, students are seated by classroom and are eating only with other classes on their team.

Also starting next week, WCS will adjust its dining arrangements for 3rd-4th graders so that only two classes at a time are eating together in our dining spaces, which include the two halves of the cafeteria separated by a dividing wall, and the WCS Community Room. The result is that we will have approximately 40 students eating in a space that can hold approximately 110 (or 70, in the case of the Community Room) and we will be able to achieve greater distancing between individual classes.

RECESS / Outdoor masking:

We are currently working on some ideas to increase masking outdoors when students are in closer proximity to one another while honoring the reality that our children need to have breaks from wearing their masks. We will have more information about this in our next update.

TRANSPORTATION:

As you may or may not be aware of, the school is having to identify an increasing number of bus riders as close contacts to people who have tested positive for Covid-19. This doesn’t mean the bus is not a safe way to get to and from school, but relates more to the contact tracing requirements. If a student who rode the bus tests positive for COVID, all students who rode that bus are NOT automatically close contacts. We are required to identify students in 8 adjacent bus benches as close contacts of the person who tested positive, including the bus bench of the person who tested positive. Close contacts are required to quarantine for seven days from their last exposure to the person who tested positive and then must take a PCR and wait for the results before being permitted to return to school. For this reason, we are asking families who are within walking or riding distance to school, to encourage your child(ren) to walk / ride rather than take the school bus. Similarly, if your family schedule allows you to deliver your child by personal vehicle, we encourage you to do so at this time of elevated positive cases. This will result in greater spacing between students on the bus and reduce the number of students having to quarantine. Thanks for considering other means of transportation during these unprecedented times.

Voluntary Student Vaccine Status Information Requested

CVSD is requesting that families voluntarily share the COVID vaccination status of their child, if they are age 12 and up and therefore eligible for the vaccine. At this time, we will use this information in the event of contact tracing to determine whether or not your child must quarantine if they are identified as a close contact. Individuals who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine in the event they are exposed to a positive case. In the future, it may be used to calculate the vaccination rate for our school. If you have more than one child in our school who is eligible, please fill the form out separately for each child.

If your child is eligible for the COVID vaccine (age 12 and up) please fill out this form as soon as possible.

Reminders for families:

Please keep children home when sick. If asked to quarantine - please take this directive seriously. Contact your physician, and then contact our health office if you have a positive case in your home. Making smart choices for your family also helps. Refer to the updated 2021-2022 CVSD COVID Symptomatic and Positive Cases Guide for additional information.

The District will keep the COVID dashboard updated each week.

We encourage folks to use this form to submit and share any questions, rather than calling or emailing the Williston leadership team or schools. A group of people at the district office and in Williston collaborate on answers and someone will respond as quickly as possible.

We have updated resources and information about COVID, including Frequently Asked Questions on a variety of topics. This can all be found on this page of our website.

Thank you for your support and understanding as we work together to slow the spread of the virus and keep our students in school for in-person learning.

