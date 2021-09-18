Advertisement

Motorcyclists Raise Suicide Awareness

Riding for awareness in Barre
Riding for awareness in Barre(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) -

Reaching out and speaking up -- that’s the message this Suicide Awareness month.

And today -- a group of Vermonters revved up the effort with a motorcycle ride.

At the Wilkin’s Harley Davidson in Barre -- dozens of local motorcyclists gathered -- to ride, listen, and discuss the tough topic.

Organizers say they hope the event will teach more people about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center -- both vital mental health resources.

“We want to raise the awareness for suicide -- it’s a plague that’s sweeping or nation and state and we just want to raise awareness and try to help people with different ways of reaching out and speaking up and that’s our model for the ride,” said Bob Purvee of the VTwins Cruisers Motorcycle club.

Purvee lost his son to suicide.

He says it’s important everyone talks about the topic -- but especially those in the motorcycle community -- where many veterans spend time.

According to the Veteran’s Association -- Vermont’s veteran suicide rate is significantly higher than the rest of the country.

