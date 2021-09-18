Advertisement

Racist vandalism found at St. Michael’s College

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A local college campus is calling hate motivated vandalism.

St. Michael’s College notified students that a ‘bias incident’ happened on campus Wednesday. The school says racist stickers containing hate speech were found on dorms and several gay pride flags were stolen numerous times from students front yards.

The school says this isn’t the first time there has been with hate speech on campus.

Jeffrey Fontaine, the Public Safety Investigator for St. Mike’s says, “we’re looking through video footage. We’re getting students that are sending us information regarding the stickers. We have notified the Colchester Police Department when it happened. They will then kick the information up the chain to whomever else is assisting them.”

St. Mike’s Public Safety Department continues to work closely with Colchester Police to get to the bottom of who is behind this. They do suspect it is someone outside of campus.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools
VSP investigators Thursday examine the scene of a fatal shooting off Route 4 in Killington.
Police investigate death of Mt. Holly woman
VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Vt. health officials say IT glitch to blame for COVID case spike
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray

Latest News

Racist vandalism found at St. Michael’s College
Racist vandalism found at St. Michael’s College
Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School in Williston
More COVID cases at Williston Schools
Richard H. Hamilton WW2 Veteran Former POW
RAW Interview: Richard H. Hamilton WW2 Veteran Former POW
FLIGHT
Afghanistan vet with cancer to take part in season-ending Honor Flight