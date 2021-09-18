Racist vandalism found at St. Michael’s College

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A local college campus is calling hate motivated vandalism.

St. Michael’s College notified students that a ‘bias incident’ happened on campus Wednesday. The school says racist stickers containing hate speech were found on dorms and several gay pride flags were stolen numerous times from students front yards.

The school says this isn’t the first time there has been with hate speech on campus.

Jeffrey Fontaine, the Public Safety Investigator for St. Mike’s says, “we’re looking through video footage. We’re getting students that are sending us information regarding the stickers. We have notified the Colchester Police Department when it happened. They will then kick the information up the chain to whomever else is assisting them.”

St. Mike’s Public Safety Department continues to work closely with Colchester Police to get to the bottom of who is behind this. They do suspect it is someone outside of campus.

