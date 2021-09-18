Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend, hundreds of Vermonters will join the fight against Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Sunday is the first of three walks happening across the state. There will be an in-person gathering at the Shelburne Museum at 11 a.m. during which participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden Ceremony. It signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s goal is to raise $200,000 for Alzheimer’s research, and to support families and caregivers of people living with the disease.

“So we’re able to provide education programs and support groups free of charge to anyone looking for those resources and we also have a 24/7 helpline that people can call at any time for any questions or any resources that they’re looking for,” said Jenna Smith, a development manager with the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you don’t feel comfortable being in a large crowd, you can walk in a small group in your neighborhood or participate virtually on the Alzheimer’s Association app.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

There’s also a walk scheduled in Rutland on Sept. 25 and another in St. Johnsbury on the 26th.

