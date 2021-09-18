Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend, hundreds of Vermonters will join the fight against Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Sunday is the first of three walks happening across the state. There will be an in-person gathering at the Shelburne Museum at 11 a.m. during which participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden Ceremony. It signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s goal is to raise $200,000 for Alzheimer’s research, and to support families and caregivers of people living with the disease.

“So we’re able to provide education programs and support groups free of charge to anyone looking for those resources and we also have a 24/7 helpline that people can call at any time for any questions or any resources that they’re looking for,” said Jenna Smith, a development manager with the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you don’t feel comfortable being in a large crowd, you can walk in a small group in your neighborhood or participate virtually on the Alzheimer’s Association app.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

There’s also a walk scheduled in Rutland on Sept. 25 and another in St. Johnsbury on the 26th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
South Carolina man dies in 6-car crash in Waterbury
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Sheldon crash leaves one man dead
South Burlington High School
Threats trigger lockdown at South Burlington schools

Latest News

Barre Opera House reopening
Barre Opera House reopening next Saturday
Jess has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
What to do, Saturday, Sept. 18
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Saturday, Sept. 18