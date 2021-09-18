What to do Saturday, Sept. 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Sept. 18.

Guillemette Farms in Shelburne is kicking off the weekend with some free donuts and cider. They wanted to thank the community for their support throughout the season. The farm will be offering one free old-fashioned donut and a cup of cider per person until supplies last. Each additional donut will cost $1. Guest will also have the chance to pick Sunflowers, meet the farm animals, and take some fall farm photos. The event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

If you’re looking to walk for a cause this event might be up your alley.

Step in Action: Recovery Walk is back this year and in-person. Step in action is a Vermont non-profit that celebrates the idea that recovery is for everyone. This event is an annual fundraiser for the organization. Participants can expect there to be food, music, raffles, and more. You can donate/register for the walk online. Participants can join a team, create their own, or walk solo. Check-in for the walk will start at 9 a.m., and the event will kick off at 10 a.m. in Burlington, Saturday, Sept. 18.

Church Street is celebrating its 40th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 18.

The marketplace is turning 40 years old. From various local shops to restaurants, it’s a place whether locals and tourists gather for goods, food, and a good time. If you want to learn more about the history of the marketplace you can attend a walking tour Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Pine Street in Burlington.

Another way of celebrating the marketplace is with a birthday bash. Church Street will host DJs, free ice cream, games, kids’ activities, discounts, and more. These activities will take up all four blocks Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

