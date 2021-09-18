BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, a cold front will bring clearing skies and cooler temperatures for the start of the week. The cold front brought a few scattered showers Saturday afternoon and evening, but behind the front, skies will clear out Saturday night and dewpoint will drop as well. Temperatures will be much cooler to start the day on Sunday, with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s.

We’ve got a nice stretch of weather on the way for the first half of the week. Plan on plenty of sunshine for Sunday. It will be a bit cooler than it has been with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, which is actually reasonably close to our normal temperature for this time of year.

Skies will remain mostly sunny for the start of the work week, but temperatures will be warming up once again. Clouds will thicken up a bit by late in the day on Wednesday. Our next chance of any wet weather will be on Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures will turn cooler again, but still seasonable with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.