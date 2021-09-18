BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend is upon us and the good news is it should be mostly dry. We do have a weak cold front sliding through the area today, and that will bring us the chance for a few light showers throughout the day. They will be scattered and likely short in duration, so you may get hit with a few rain drops, but only for a few minutes at a time. We can’t rule out some isolated thunder, but widespread storms are not expected.

Temperatures today will be warmest in southern areas of Vermont, where temperatures will sit in the mid 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll see temperatures fall into the mid 40s and low 50s with decreasing clouds. We’ll have abundant sunshine by Sunday morning, which will be a slightly cooler and more crisp bright September day.

The sunshine continues into Monday with high pressure in place through the first couple days of the week. We’ll also see warmer temperatures move back in for the first half of the work week, with mid to upper 70s for most.

A stronger cold front comes through mid to late week, which will bring us the chance for wet weather and cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 60s to end the work week and start next weekend.

Enjoy this warmer than average Saturday and fantastic Sunday!

-Jess Langlois

