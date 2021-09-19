Advertisement

Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for...
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for photographers during a weigh-in in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, pledging to honestly serve the Filipino people who he said have been waiting for a change of government.

“I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring,” Pacquiao, 42, said in his speech.

“In the name of our countrymen who have long been desiring for the right change in government, I wholeheartedly, bravely, and humbly hope for your support,” he added.

Pacquiao is the president of the PDP-Laban faction led by him and Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Another faction of the party earlier this month nominated President Rodrigo Duterte to be its vice presidential candidate, and Duterte’s former aide, Sen. Bong Go, as its presidential nominee.

Duterte, who is forbidden by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term, has accepted the nomination, but Go has declined to run for president.

Duterte has led a brutal campaign against illegal drugs, and said last week he would rather “die first” before facing an international tribunal, the day after the International Criminal Court announced it would investigate allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown that has left thousands dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP on Friday investigate an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Police investigating apparent drowning in Lake Champlain
Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
File photo
Landscaping crews no fans of Burlington leaf blower ban
An Enosburg Falls man is dead after a crash in Franklin County.
Police urge drivers to take safety seriously
File photo
Housing advocates plead with state officials to modify motel program

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines
Women march to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a demonstration near the...
Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home
An Emmy statue is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards,...
Emmys vow a ‘good time’ after bleak year; ‘Crown’ may rule
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic...
Tropical Storm Peter forms over Atlantic Ocean