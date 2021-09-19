Advertisement

First annual softball tournament raises awareness for suicide prevention

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RYEGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of people turned out for the first annual Jack Sweet Memorial Softball Tournament being held this weekend in Ryegate.

It honors Jack Sweet, who died by suicide, a year ago. He was 22 years old.

Sweet was a well-known athlete who participated in numerous sports, including snowmobile racing, fishing and more. But his heart was biggest on the ball field. So his friends and teammates put together the two-day tournament to remember the player who wore the number five jersey.

“He was the type of kid who would be excited seven hours before a game. He was the nicest, best friend I could ever ask for. He was always there. He would always go above and beyond,” said Zach Josler, a tournament organizer.

Josler says the goal is to raise awareness about mental illness and to let people know that depression can affect anyone. The tournament continues Sunday at Mills Memorial field. Twelve teams are competing for first, second and third place prizes.

The organizers expect to raise about $3,000 through entry fees and donations. All of the proceeds will benefit suicide prevention programming at the Clara Martin Center.

