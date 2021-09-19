Advertisement

Hospital focuses on skin care for people with Down syndrome

Dartmouth-Hitchcock is starting a dermatology clinic to meet the unique skin care needs of...
Dartmouth-Hitchcock is starting a dermatology clinic to meet the unique skin care needs of people with Down syndrome.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth-Hitchcock is starting a dermatology clinic to meet the unique skin care needs of people with Down syndrome. The clinic is opening Tuesday in Manchester. Dartmouth-Hitchcock says there are many associated skin conditions with Down syndrome, including dry skin, excessive dandruff, rashes around the mouth, acne in the groin and armpits, patchy hair loss, vitiligo and toenail and foot fungus. Down syndrome is also linked with other medical conditions such as congenital heart disease, celiac disease, chronic ear infections and thyroid disease. The clinic will consider how treatment plans will affect other medical conditions common with Down syndrome.

