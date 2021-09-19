Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 20

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look ahead at what’s happening in our region the week of Sept. 20.

The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will host free health screenings for hunters the week of Sept. 20. These screenings will take place on the Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga campuses. Appointments will be available between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 in Elizabethtown and Sept. 23 in Ticonderoga. During the screenings, hospital staff will check blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, oxygen levels, and more.

Appointments can be made over the phone (518) 873-3125.

International Day of Peace is Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The Vermont Council on World Affairs will be hosting an in-person reception at Champlain College in celebration. The event will go from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Vermont Climate council wants to hear from you.

The council has set up a series of public events to discuss, gather feedback and ideas for the statewide climate action plan. All events will be free, and food will be provided.

Locations, dates, and times:

Tuesday, September 21, 5:00-7:00pm: Elmore State Park Pavilion | 856 VT-12, Elmore, VT

  • Wednesday, September 22, 5:00-7:00 p.m.: Emerald Lake State Park Pavilion | 65 Emerald Lake Ln, East Dorset, VT
  • Thursday, September 23, 5:00-7:00 p.m.: Lakeside Park Pavilion | 32 Mill St, Island Pond, VT
  • Sunday, September 26, 3:00-5:00 p.m.: Airport Park Pavilion | 500 Colchester Point Rd, Colchester, VT
  • Thursday, September 30, 6:00-7:30 p.m.: Virtual event via Zoom
  • Tuesday, October 5, 6:00-7:30 p.m.: Virtual event via Zoom for BIPOC communities
  • Wednesday, October 6, 6:00-7:30 p.m.: Virtual event via Zoom

